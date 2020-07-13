Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kevin Roy Poser of Denton, Montana, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Kevin is survived by his wife Susan Poser, son Michael (Lora) Poser, daughter Jennifer (Chris) Poser-Hayden, and granddaughter Jo Zapata-Brown. For his full obituary please visit www.creelfuneralhome.com.