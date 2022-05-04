 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Seitz, 63, of Culbertson/Nezperce, formerly of Broadview, passed away peacefully on May 1 at his home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at Smith's Billings West End. To view service details, leave condolences for the family, and read the full obituary please visit: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Stevenson & Sons-Miles City has been entrusted with arrangements.

