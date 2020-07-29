Killian Michael Yeager
Killian Michael Yeager peacefully passed through heaven's gates at the young age of 19 years. Killian was born on October 2, 2000 and left us on July 23, 2020. He graduated from Skyview High School in 2019 and joined the Army Reserves. Killian was a brilliant and charming young man that will be missed by many.

Killian is survived by his mother, Katie Hogenson (Brendon Hill), father, Keith Yeager (Emily Ludwick), his brother, Grayson Hilliard, & grandparents, John and Collette Hogenson and grandmother, Ricki Yeager.

Services were held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Donations can be made to the Killian Yeager Memorial Fund at Western Security Bank. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/yeager for the full obituary.

