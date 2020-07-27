Killian Michael Yeager peacefully passed through heavens gates at the young age of 19 years. Killian was born on Oct. 2, 2000 and left us on July 23, 2020. He graduated from Skyview High School in 2019 & joined the Army Reserves. Killian was a brilliant & charming young man that will be missed by many. Killian is survived by his mother, Katie Hogenson (Brendon Hill); father, Keith Yeager (Emily Ludwick); & his brother Grayson Hilliard. Memorial service is being held at St. Bernard's in the Heights at 10 a.m. on Wednesday July 29, 2020, with a reception to follow at Pioneer Park. Please visit http:/www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/yeager/ for the full obituary.
