Kim L. Ryan

Kim L. Ryan, 57, died on Oct. 15.

A vigil service will be at 6 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 20, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 21, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

