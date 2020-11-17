Kim Marie Cunningham was born April 15, 1953. From that day forward the world was blessed with her beauty, intelligence, sense of humor and giggle. Kim was adored by her family, friends and coworkers. She was always willing to listen and gave some of the best advice a person could ever ask for. Never proclaiming perfection, Kim learned great lessons from her life and from that garnered great wisdom. Kim's death on Nov. 16, 2020 was a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Her parents were Thomas and Patricia Dunn of Frazee, Minnesota. The family moved to Billings when her father started a new job with Garret Freightlines. After her graduation from Billings West High, Kim was married to Kevin Galles. From that union they were blessed with two daughters. In the mid 1980's Kim and Kevin's marriage ended.

On Feb. 12, 2000 Kim married Jim Cunningham.

Kim knew and loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

As the end drew near her husband and beloved grandson Caden spent three hours of uninterrupted conversation. This will forever be a treasure to them. The Lord blessed her with eternal life early that morning with Jim holding her hand.