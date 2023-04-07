Kim Schaefbauer
MANDAN — Kim Schaefbauer, 59 of Mandan, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mandan United Methodist Church with Rev. Bruce Adams officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.
