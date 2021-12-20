Kim W. Anderson, 65, passed away Dec. 17, 2021 surrounded by his family. Kim was born in Great Falls, MT on March 27, 1956. He graduated from CMR High School where he played football and baseball during his high school years. He enjoyed hunting, camping and golfing.

Kim got his start in the tire business by working for a tire company in Great Falls after graduating high school. In 1975 he moved to Denver to work for them. It was there that he met and married Dawn McGinn in 1983 and together they had three children, Kyle, Ryan and Danielle. They moved to Billings in 1986 and divorced in 1993. In July 1999 Kim re-married the love his of life, Amy Weik, who brought her daughter Kelsey into the marriage and made their blended family complete.

In 1988 Kim took a leap of faith and started Montana Tire Distributors. Sundays often consisted of “family day” where Amy and the kids would join him down at the shop unloading trailers full of tires. He grew his business enough to purchase his own warehouse in 2004. Kim was so proud of the fact that his two sons joined the company and worked alongside him. He was a great businessman and enjoyed to work. He ran his successful business for 30 years before retiring in the spring of 2018.