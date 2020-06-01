Kimberly Amber Hass, 61, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at RiverStone Health in Billings. Kim had been diagnosed with cancer last year and had been seeking treatments in Billings.
Kim was born on Nov. 8, 1958, to William ‘Harlow' and Dorothy Mabel (Irwin) Hass in Plentywood.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Harlow and Dorothy and brother Micheal ‘Mickey'. She is survived by her daughter, Randi Hass (Sidney), sister Gavriella ‘Martha' Velategui (Seattle, Washington), brother Donald ‘Shultz' Hass (Tacoma, Washington), brother Stephan Hass (Medicine Lake), nieces and nephews Jennifer (Dustin) Nicholls, Camaree Uljua, Justin Hass, Carlie Fellon, and Kristyn Carlton.
Services are being planned for a later date.
