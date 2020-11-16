Kimberly Ann Murillo, age 58, passed away Nov. 11, 2020 in Billings. She was born Nov. 18, 1962, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Esther Reynolds.

Kimberly married Manuel Murillo in 1996 in Billings, Montana. She has three children: Samantha Finco, William Finco, and Micheal Holwell. She has six grandkids: Bryson, Cali, Corbin, Hayden, Amira, and Navaeh.

Kimberly drove school bus for Huntley project for 14 years. She loved all of her students on her bus.

She enjoyed fishing, camping, and riding motorcycles with her husband and friends. She loved to be in the mountains and seeing all the wildlife. She also loved her pets.

Kimberly is survived by her husband Manuel Murillo, daughter Samantha Finco and son William Finco.

She will be cremated and ashes will be spread at a later date in the Big Horn Mountains.