Kimberly Renee Wolf

February 19, 1960 - December 21, 2020 (Winter Solstice, as the light is returning)
Kimberly Wolf died on Winter Solstice 2020 (December 21) of brain cancer at the age of 60. She was surrounded by her immediate family, and held in love.
Kimberly (known as “Kim” in her younger years) was born in 1960, the first of three children, and raised in Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado, and Montana. She studied music and dance as a child/young adult, and showed her love of books and learning early on. This led to a lifelong exploration of a wide range of fields and experiences related to the body, mind, and spirit.
Upon graduating from Billings Senior High in 1978, Kimberly attended MSU–Bozeman, earning a B.A. in economics in 1984. A semester abroad in Salzburg, Austria, allowed her further travel within Europe and also in the Middle East. Travel and discovery of new places, cultures, and perspectives remained a profound value and great joy in her life. Highlight trips included to Europe, Japan, Thailand & China, Israel and Egypt, and the UK.
As an adult, Kimberly made her home in a number of places—California (San Diego, San Francisco, San Rafael), Colorado (Boulder), Scotland (Highlands), and Montana (Bozeman, Billings). In the early 2000s, Kimberly lived in Scotland for several years with her Scottish partner; their son, Hamish, was born in 2005. In 2006, she moved back to Billings with Hamish where she lived out the remainder of her life.
Over the course of her life, Kimberly engaged in many courses/retreats to learn about wildflowers and plants, the constellations, healing herbs, the somatic movement arts, healthcare education, Western nutrition, skin care, and more. She studied and went on retreat at Esalen, Findhorn, and Tamalpa (where she served as personal assistant to Anna Halperin). In her 50s, she became a skilled human resources professional, achieving a series of high-level certifications. (Her final position was Human Resources Director for Planned Parenthood of Montana.)
An introvert by nature, Kimberly was a private person, yet also fierce about her beliefs and personal needs. She felt deeply connected to the stars and larger cosmos and loved all things in the natural world, seen and unseen. She walked her own way through this world, always a loyal friend and family member. Her bright light will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her son, Hamish Smith Wolf; parents, Jan & Jerry Wolf; sister, Michelle Wolf; brother, Jerry Wolf (and his wife, Tara); and many lifelong friends.
The family prefers not to receive flowers, but cards and tributes on Kimberly's celebration wall are greatly appreciated: https://www.cfgbillings.com/. Memorial gifts may be made to:
• Planned Parenthood of Montana: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-montana
• Family Service: https://billingsfamilyservice.org/
A celebration of Kimberly's life will take place in early summer 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.