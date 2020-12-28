Kimberly Renee Wolf

February 19, 1960 - December 21, 2020 (Winter Solstice, as the light is returning)

Kimberly Wolf died on Winter Solstice 2020 (December 21) of brain cancer at the age of 60. She was surrounded by her immediate family, and held in love.

Kimberly (known as “Kim” in her younger years) was born in 1960, the first of three children, and raised in Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado, and Montana. She studied music and dance as a child/young adult, and showed her love of books and learning early on. This led to a lifelong exploration of a wide range of fields and experiences related to the body, mind, and spirit.

Upon graduating from Billings Senior High in 1978, Kimberly attended MSU–Bozeman, earning a B.A. in economics in 1984. A semester abroad in Salzburg, Austria, allowed her further travel within Europe and also in the Middle East. Travel and discovery of new places, cultures, and perspectives remained a profound value and great joy in her life. Highlight trips included to Europe, Japan, Thailand & China, Israel and Egypt, and the UK.