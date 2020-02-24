Kimbert E. Larsen

Kim took early retirement in 1990 so he could spend more time with his parents, who were ill. Both of his parents died in 1991.

During his retirement years, Kim became more active in his church, serving several years on the Parish Pastoral Council at Holy Rosary Church, including several terms as chairman. He also served on the Parish Worship Commission and the liturgical planning committee, and he assisted in the funeral ministry.

Kim was elected the first chairman of the Diocesan Pastoral Council after he helped to establish the organization in 1995. The council serves as an advisory body to the bishop of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings. Kim also served on two diocesan committees that directed planning for the diocese.

He also served as vice president of the Montana Catholic Conference, which advised the state’s two bishops on legislative matters.

Kim was a longtime member of the Oblates of St. Benedict associated with Mount Angel Abbey in Oregon. Oblates include laypersons who try to live by the Rule of St. Benedict. Kim was especially proud of his Benedictine association.

During his retirement years as a freelance writer, Kim served as news editor of The Harvest, newspaper of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings.