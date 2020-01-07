{{featured_button_text}}

Kirk J. Macomber, 44, passed away at his home in Billings on Dec. 4, 2019. He was born April 14, 1975 to Crammond Macomber and Susan Jackson-Henry in Denver, Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his father Crammond Macomber and his stepfather Thomas ‘Woody’ Henry. He is survived by his mother, Susan Henry, his brother Grant (Devon) Macomber, Bryce (ReDonna) Macomber, his stepsister Amanda (Michael) Morris, and his daughters Caila and Sydni Macomber.

He will be missed dearly.

To plant a tree in memory of Kirk Macomber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries