Kirk J. Macomber, 44, passed away at his home in Billings on Dec. 4, 2019. He was born April 14, 1975 to Crammond Macomber and Susan Jackson-Henry in Denver, Colorado.
He is preceded in death by his father Crammond Macomber and his stepfather Thomas ‘Woody’ Henry. He is survived by his mother, Susan Henry, his brother Grant (Devon) Macomber, Bryce (ReDonna) Macomber, his stepsister Amanda (Michael) Morris, and his daughters Caila and Sydni Macomber.
He will be missed dearly.
