Kirtlye "Kay" Brewster Lohof
Kirtlye "Kay" Brewster Lohof

Kirtlye "Kay" Brewster Lohof of Birney, Montana, passed away Nov. 2, 2021 in Sheridan, WY. Kay was born Feb. 27, 1935 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Burton and Kirtlye Brewster.

There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to the Birney Cemetery Fund: Marlene Lohof, P.O. Box 486, Birney, MT 59012

