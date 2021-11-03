Kirtlye "Kay" Brewster Lohof of Birney, Montana, passed away Nov. 2, 2021 in Sheridan, WY. Kay was born Feb. 27, 1935 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Burton and Kirtlye Brewster.
There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to the Birney Cemetery Fund: Marlene Lohof, P.O. Box 486, Birney, MT 59012
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.