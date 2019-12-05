Klara Istvanffy, our mother and beloved grandmother who was an outstanding gourmet cook and equally talented pastry chef, passed away to a more peaceful place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 96.
Klara Sara Maria Goebel was born, raised, educated and married in her native Hungary. She immigrated to the United States in 1948 and proudly became a citizen in 1954.
Survivors include her daughters, Kinga Derenzi and Barbara Simonsen and their families including six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Honoring our mother's wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place .
