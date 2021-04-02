Korki Goldsberry (Marlayne Yvonne Sandefur), passed away on March 31, 2021 at her home following a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Goldsberry; son, Shawn Goldsberry; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Kitty Jones, (WA); brother, Ed Siemers (Helena, MT); brother-in-law, Tim Goldsberry; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Flint Gee Goldsberry; grandson, Bryar Goldsberry; and her parents (Grace Thompson and Amos Sandefur).

Some of Korki's happiest moments were when she drove school bus (Lockwood, First Student) in the 80's and 90's. She truly loved her students and often offered comfort and insight for troubled teens and younger neglected kids (including clothing and snacks for one especially needy young boy). Her grandsons, Brandon and Bryson spend much time with Korki and helped greatly in her last days.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Visitation starts one hour prior to the service. Interment follows at the Bridger Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com.