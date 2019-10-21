{{featured_button_text}}

Our spunky and passionate Kristi Ann Erickson joined her beloved Grandpa Bob in heaven on Oct. 18, 2019. She passed away unexpectedly, due to medical complications, with her dog Cosmo and cat Eclipse by her side. Kristi is survived by her parents, Mark and Betty Erickson; sisters Katie (Don) Olson, Karrie (Todd) Owen, Kayla Erickson, KaCee Erickson; niece, Adalynn, and nephews, Clifford, Jett, and Carter. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 24, 2019, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Avenue. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service, with burial following reception at Mountview Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

