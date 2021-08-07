 Skip to main content
Kristi Jo Horsman Trupka
Kristi Jo Horsman Trupka went home to be with our Lord July 30 at 10:20 p.m. She is survived by her daughter Jorden, her common-law husband Jared, her mother Sherri, father Mike, brother Michael Jr., sister Stephanie, four nieces, two nephews, a stepson and two grandsons.

Services to be announced at a later date. To view the full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

