Kristi Jo Horsman Trupka went home to be with our Lord July 30 at 10:20 p.m. She is survived by her daughter Jorden, her common-law husband Jared, her mother Sherri, father Mike, brother Michael Jr., sister Stephanie, four nieces, two nephews, a stepson and two grandsons.
Services to be announced at a later date. To view the full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.