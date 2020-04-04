Kristi Pish

Kristi was born on March 23, 1964, in Scobey, Montana, to Ron and Geri Jones of Peerless, Montana. From the time she was little, she balanced being very driven to do her best with a kind and caring heart for others. For example, she was one of the few girls that not only played little league baseball, but also was her team's best pitcher. True to her caring nature, she would tip her cap and give a wink to each boy she struck out! She graduated from Peerless High School in 1982 and continued to excel in whatever she put her mind to. She attended Kinman Business College in Spokane and graduated with honors on the Dean's List. After getting her degree she moved to Billings and began working in the insurance industry for the next 30 years. She continued to gain more experience in the industry and ultimately purchased her own business, Healthcare Insurers of Montana, a division of The Doctors Company. Again, Kristi set herself apart as a strong and compassionate businessperson. Because of the serious progression of her cancer, she recently decided to retire and sell her business.