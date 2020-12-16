Kristine A. Eldeen

Kris married Craig Eldeen in Redfield, SD in 1980 and they were blessed with three children; Heath, Bret, and Drew. She was a supportive mother and enjoyed following her three boys in all their endeavors, especially hunting.

The list of Kris's hobbies is extensive. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and camping with her family. She was an excellent marksman and exceled in shooting competitions for many years. Kris was also quite crafty and she was skilled at knitting, crochet and any sort of craft presented to her. Her church was very important. Together, she and Craig were members at Rocky Mountain Community Church, where she participated in Bible Study and various woman's activities. She and Craig also served as Missionaries in Uganda for 7 years. The addition of grandchildren in Salt Lake City, Utah took them there for 5 years before returning to Billings in 2015.