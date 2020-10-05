On Oct. 2, 2020 our beloved daughter, sister and friend, Krystal Leah McDonald lost her courageous battle with Huntington's Disease at the age of 46. God knew she was tired and called her home to reunite with her father John McDonald, sister Starla Simeon and grandma Nelda McDonald Clinger. Krystal was born on May 5th, 1974, to Star and John McDonald in Billings.

Krystal is survived by her mother and step father, Star and Guy Rolison; sisters Jonnie McLeod(Dave) and family, Sami Ecker (DJ) and family; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. God blessed Krystal with an earthly angel and best friend Dan Dustin and her dog Remi.

Krystal grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School. Krystal retired from Energy Labs of Billings in 2013. Krystal loved the outdoors, especially hiking and backpacking above Red Lodge with Dan and Remi. Krystal and Remi also liked eating at the Red Boxcar after their hike. Krystal loved the cruises that she took with family and friends. When you think of Krystal, remember all the good memories you had with her. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Heaven received a true angel on Oct. 2, 2020

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Dennis Obrien, her neurologist and the staff at the Laurel Tender Nest for their care.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Laurel United Methodist Church. Please wear masks, thanks to COVID-19 we missed 6 months of special time with Krystal. Graveside services will be on Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lewistown, MT. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial to Huntington's Foundation or the Billings Animal Shelter where Krystal rescued Remi.