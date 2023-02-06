Kurt J. Erickson, 63 years old, of Billings, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his beloved family, on Saturday, Feb. 4, after battling cancer for almost two years. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family; they take comfort in knowing they will see him again in Heaven.

Kurt earned many Eagle Scout badges, most notably his cooking merit badge for his "famous" cobbler. He played the French horn in the pep band and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1977, later earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University in 1981. Kurt was devoted in his career as a chemical engineer at the Exxon Billings Refinery and retired in 2018 after 36 years.

A devoted follower of Christ, Kurt attended weekend services as well as Bible studies. He was dedicated to serving his community and spent many hours volunteering locally. Kurt loved travel and the outdoors, hiking almost a hundred miles in one summer! His family has many happy memories camping and hiking together, and spending time each year at the Erickson cabin on Flathead Lake. His children and friends enjoyed hunting and going to the shooting range with him. Kurt was well known for his silly antics and excellent dance moves. He continued to crack jokes and maintain his sense of humor, even during his grueling fight with cancer.

Kurt is survived by his daughter, Lindsey (Ryan Rogers); two sons, Kevin and Alexander (Kelsey); three grandchildren, Henry, Stella and Ronan; as well as by his siblings, Linda (Terry Cook), Steve (Janie), Craig (Susan) and Donna; and by his former wife and mother to his three children, Kathleen Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Jeanne Erickson.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Billings Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity or The Salvation Army.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.