Kurt Swallow, 76, passed away May 11, 2020, in Billings. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Lennep Cemetery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family.