Kurt Swallow
0 entries

Kurt Swallow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kurt Swallow, 76, passed away May 11, 2020, in Billings. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Lennep Cemetery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Kurt Swallow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News