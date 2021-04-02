October 8, 1965 - March 19, 2021

"By God Woodrow, it's been one hell of a party."

–Gus to Woodrow, "Lonesome Dove"

Welcome to a good old hat tippin', boot-stompin', glass raising gathering, and celebration of life for our brother and friend, Kurtis Higgins Stutz. All of us are connected through this kindhearted man who with a fierce mind and a brave spirit chased down dreams and took us all along with him.

Kurtis, the all-season mountain man, with the knowledge, passion, patience to teach, and endless chatter about a new area to explore, drew most of us into more than a few butt-busting 12-hour trail rides and all-day backcountry ski expeditions. These planned adventures to places unknown and re-visits to other favorite spots of his were incredible experiences with sights to see that will never be forgotten. The ‘remember when' stories will be endless, so many and so classic Kurtis they'll be told by many of us over and over for years to come.