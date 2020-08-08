× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Andrés Laborda was born Oct. 2, 1985 in Miles City, Montana, and was raised in Billings, Montana. His residence was in Huntington Beach, California, at the time of his death at the age of 34.

Kyle was a 2004 Skyview High School graduate and later graduated from Montana State University-Bozeman with a BS in Construction Engineering Technology. At the time of his death, he was employed as an Assistant Project Manager at Flatiron Corporation.

Kyle will be forever remembered by his daughter Charleston, his fiancée Melissa and her son, Ian; his parents, Pascual and Karen Laborda; his brother Kevin and sister Nicole (Luke Harvey). Kyle will also be forever remembered by his grandmothers, Helen Lanch and Nelsi Laborda; aunts, great aunts, uncles, great uncles, nephews, numerous cousins, extended family, colleagues, and dear friends.

Due to the family's concerns about COVID-19, a private funeral mass celebrating Kyle's life will be held at St. Bernard's Parish at 11 a.m. on August 17, 2020, for immediate family only; however, the service will be live streamed for friends and family online at www.facebook.com/dahlfuneralchapel.

In memory of Kyle, memorial donations can be made on GoFundMe (Kyle Laborda Memorial Fund) to help with his daughter, Charleston Grey Laborda (6). Cremation has taken place and arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family, please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

