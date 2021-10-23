 Skip to main content
Kyle E. Trott, 48, passed away Oct. 16, 2021, at the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. Kyle's life will be remembered and celebrated at a service at Dahl's Funeral Chapel on Saturday Nov. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m.

For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family, please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

