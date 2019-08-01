Kyle Matthew Young, 38, of Billings, died from a motor vehicle accident in Williston, North Dakota, on July 30, 2019.
Kyle was born in Billing on Nov. 30, 1980, to George and Jeanette (Baier) Young. Kyle was raised and attended school in Billings. Following school, Kyle traveled to Wyoming and North Dakota to work in the oil fields to work for the last 14 years.
Kyle met the love of his life, Ambrosia Peterson, in Billings and they were married on June 9, 2007.
Growing up, Kyle loved mischief and all things fun and exciting. Kyle never outgrew the fun and exciting. All who knew him, loved his sense and his kind heart. Kyle loved to spend time with his family whether they were camping, working in the garden or just hanging out at home.
Kyle is survived by his wife, Ambrosia; his children, Karma, Landon and Allura; his mother, Jeanette Young; and his siblings, Karyn (Steven) Scott Ken Young and Kandace (Jeff) Kannberg; five nieces and nephews and two great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Young.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3rd, at Dahl’s Funeral Chapel.
