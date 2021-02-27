Kylie Rae Larsen returned to her Heavenly Father and sister Kamber following a tragic car accident in Billings, Montana on Feb. 19, 2021. Kylie was outgoing, spunky, and full of life. Her vivid personality will be greatly missed. Kylie was a ‘right-fighter' and always rooted for the underdog. Her contagious smile and bright eyes were always a beam of light in a dark world.

She was born to her loving and devoted parents, Ethan and Jennifer Larsen, on Sept. 23, 2002, the second of eight children. She is survived by her sisters Tayler Larsen-Mickelson (Joey), Brooklen, and Reagan, as well as brothers, Max, Rustin, and Gage. Her grandparents Rich and Teri Larsen and Madeline Briscoe, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive her. Her grandfather, Leonard Briscoe and sister Kamber, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held Monday March 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 2929 Belvedere Billings, MT. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.