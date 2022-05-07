L. Eileen (Hill) Orser, born October 10, 1934, passed away February 28.
A Celebration of the Life of Eileen Orser will be held at the Moss Mansion, Billings, on May 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All who knew her are invited to join her family in sharing our memories of a very special lady.
Please R.S.V.P. to: The Orser Family, 1620 Trail Creek Rd, Bozeman, MT 59715.
