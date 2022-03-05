L. Eileen (Hill) Orser

Eileen Orser was born Laura Eileen Hill on Oct. 10, 1934, in Billings. She is fondly known to family and friends as Eileen, LEO or her self-titled pseudonym: a “tough old bird.” A quintessential Billings girl, she never lost her love of Montana, despite many years of living overseas.

She graduated from Billings Senior High school in 1952 and married David Bryce Orser shortly afterwards. They remained in Billings with their growing family until a relocation opportunity gave them the chance to go and explore the world. In 1960, they were transferred to Tripoli, Libya — a bold move with three small children. A fourth would follow shortly after, born at the British Hospital on the Island of Malta. In 1972, the family was relocated to London, which quickly became one of her most favorite cities, where she could indulge her passions for playing bridge, attending the theatre, collecting antiques, Wimbledon tennis and Liverpool Football Club.

Eileen continued her love of the arts when she returned to Billings, demonstrated by her support of various institutions in the community. She was involved in the Alberta Bair Theater and the Yellowstone County Museum. She was also a generous contributor and volunteer at the YWCA, and the Billings Food Bank, to name a few.

Her love for music and sports was enhanced by her talented grandchildren. She could regularly be seen cheering for Thomas, Bryce and Gareth at various sporting events in Billings and was always proud to boast of the musical talents of David (trumpet) and Beth (choir) in Bozeman and James (classical French horn) in Houston. She also spent many happy hours watching her nephew, Pryor, playing basketball.

Throughout her years living in Libya and London, she brought her family home to Montana for annual camping trips to Bridge Bay, Yellowstone Park, where fishing on the Lake, card playing and sumptuous campfire meals were the order of the day. And in her later years, she spent many wonderful summer weekends at her beloved cabin on the Boulder River with her husband of the past 22 years, Pierre Terry Attallah, socializing with family and friends over dinners and the card table. She was a well-known sight throughout the Whispering Pines neighborhood, scooting around in her golf cart, often accompanied by her great-grandchildren.

Her last years were troubled by ill health. She battled cancer, heart attacks and diabetes, but through it all, she could still give a smile, blow a kiss, and laughingly call herself “a tough old bird.”

Eileen passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack V. and Ann Margaret Hill; and her daughter, Amy Lee. She is survived by husband, Terry; her three children, Gary (Ann), Jim (Liz) and Julie; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Alain and Caroline; five step-grandchildren; and her first husband, David B. Orser.

She will be greatly missed by her family, her many friends and the innumerable people whose lives she touched in so many ways.

The family would appreciate tributes to Eileen in the form of donations to one of her favorite charities (mentioned above) in lieu of flowers.

