Lacree (Little) Small
Lacree (Little) Small

Lacree (Little) Small

Our precious mother LaCree (Little) Small, 91, of Billings, answered God's call to come home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held in Spring 2021.

Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to view the full obit and share photos and memories on LaCree's tribute wall.

