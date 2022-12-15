LaDean Webold

LaDean Wiebold, of Billings, a teacher and homemaker, died on Dec. 13.

LaDean was born on Aug. 19, 1926, in Pilot Township, near the town of Williamsburg, Iowa. She was the daughter of Emil and Lucy Timmerman of Marengo, Iowa. She graduated from Marengo High School and then enrolled at Iowa State Teacher's College (now the University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls. LaDean majored in elementary education and taught in Montezuma and Belle Plaine, Iowa. On June 11, 1949, she married Earl G. Wiebold in Marengo, Iowa. She and Earl moved to Denver in 1952. LaDean worked at the Air Force Finance Center in Denver for two years. She and Earl moved to Billings in 2003, and made their home at Mission Ridge.

Caring for her family was LaDean's primary focus. She was a dedicated supporter of Earl's remarkable career and stayed involved in numerous activities related to his employment. LaDean was also a devoted mother to their two daughters, Heidi and Amy. She loved classical music, reading, traveling and keeping in touch with family/friends. She participated actively in school, community and organizations pertaining to her family. LaDean operated at a professional level in all activities and assisted in a variety of neighborhood functions over the years.

She will always be remembered for her lovely smile, wonderful, outgoing personality, and generous, caring nature. LaDean genuinely cared about individuals and had a unique way of making people feel loved and special. She was still corresponding with eight of her former students in Iowa.

LaDean was a member of First Plymouth Congregational Church in Denver. She is survived by her daughters, Heidi Kim Wadas and Amy Beth Wiebold of Billings; sister-in-law Doris Maas of Williamsburg, Iowa; and Doris' daughter and son, Cindy Broadwater of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Reed Wolter of Roswell, Georgia. LaDean was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents, Emil and Lucy; and sister VaNeta.

Visitation will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A private interment will take place at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park, Billings.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any charity of your choice.