LaDeen Marie Pickett (Kopp) passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at age 65. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, with vigil following at 7 p.m., at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West. Please visit: https:/www.michelottisawyers.comategory/obituaries/ for complete obituary.
