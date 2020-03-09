LaDeen Marie Pickett (Kopp)
LaDeen Marie Pickett (Kopp) passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at age 65. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, with vigil following at 7 p.m., at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West. Please visit: https:/www.michelottisawyers.comategory/obituaries/ for complete obituary.

To plant a tree in memory of LaDeen Pickett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

