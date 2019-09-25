Lael Rae Iannucci died peacefully at Morningstar Senior Living, surrounded by her close family, on Sept. 19, 2019, after a short illness.
Lael was born on May 24, 1934, to Earl and Mollie Laughery in Joliet, the eldest of three (Artiss (Melvin) Hill and Terry (Rena) Laughery). The family lived in Fromberg, where Lael graduated high school. She went on to meet James Iannucci and they married. James worked for Sinclair, which allowed for them to raise their three children, Lisa Huschka, Tammy Schmidt and Jim (Charlene) Iannucci, in various states before finally returning to Lael’s home state of Montana, where she lived out her days.
She was blessed with her grandchildren: Jeremy Litton, Teara (Kelsey) Iannucci, Cory (Cassi) Bowman, and Vinnie, Samantha and Charlie Iannucci; great-grandchildren: Preston, Blake and Andrew Gregor, Harlo and Hensley Bowman; and great-great-grandchild: Grayson Gregor. Lael was met in Heaven by her parents Earl and Mollie and husband James.
Please send donations in Lael’s name to Special K Ranch, Columbus, or Stillwater Hospice Billings.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
