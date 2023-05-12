BILLINGS — On May 3, 2023, while visiting her brother in Germany, Mrs. LaLonnie (Duffield) Larson (age 77) unexpectedly and peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father. LaLonnie, daughter of Louis and Fay (Moore) Duffield was born June 23, 1945, in Billings, Montana. She attended numerous schools throughout Montana and graduated in 1963 from Belfry, MT - "Go Bats"! On June 5, 1965, in Billings, LaLonnie married Larry Larson of Belfield, ND. During their 57 plus years of marriage they were blessed with three children and raised them in the rural community of Molt, MT.

LaLonnie found great joy in being a wife and mother. She loved raising her children in a small community and serving those around her. Devoted to her children's love of learning, she drove thousands of miles to lessons, events, and school functions. Her greatest joy was yet to come — Grandchildren! LaLonnie's favorite title was grandma and would go to great lengths to be with her grandchildren. She had a deep and abiding faith in her Heavenly Father and the gospel. Because of her charitable and accepting spirit, everyone was a friend! Always wearing a big smile and speaking kindness to all.

She was an adventurous soul who was willing to learn and try new things. Music was a centerpiece throughout her life. She learned to play the guitar, upright bass, mandolin, violin, piano and cello. LaLonnie also had the voice of an angel and loved performing with her husband Larry. Being a dancer came natural to her and she loved the stage. LaLonnie danced with the Wildwood Cloggers for 25 years and recently joined Legacy Line Dancers. Traveling to new places was on the top of her to-do list and was always ready for an adventure. She will truly embrace this last great adventure - Heaven!

LaLonnie is survived by her husband Larry Larson; daughter Amy Neeley (John); daughter Kristy Robbins (Paul); Scott Larson (Elizabeth); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother Louis Duffield (Hella); brother Maurice Duffield (Donna); sister Joy Butler; sister Jauhn Nash (Brian) and many nieces and nephews. LaLonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Fay Duffield.

Funeral services will be held on Friday May 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - 2929 Belvedere Dr. Billings, MT. Graveside service will immediately follow at the Rockvale Cemetery - 4046 US-310 Joliet, MT. There will also be a potluck dinner and Celebration of Life for LaLonnie that evening, May 19, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Molt Community Center - 225 2nd St. Molt, MT.

Funeral services by Smith West Funeral Chapel - 304 34th St. W. Billings, MT 59102. In lieu of donations and flowers, please donate to Help for Homeless Pets - 2910 Hannon Rd. Billings, MT 59101, in honor of her grand puppies or Nova Center for the Performing Arts - 2317 Montana Ave. Billings, MT 59101, in honor of young performers.