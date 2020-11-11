LaMonte W. Wagner

LaMonte had a special bond with his son, Jack, and although they lived miles apart, kept in close contact. He was a great brother to David, and they enjoyed countless outdoor activities and adventures. His younger sisters, Diana and Debbie Sauther, remember him as the big brother they could always lean on for help and his kind gentle spirit. His niece, Katie, and nephew, Kris, remember him for his kindness, love of joking around, and memorable Christmas celebrations with LaMonte and Lonnye. He also served as a fatherly mentor to Lonnye's son, Todd, and grandson, Samuel. He was proud of his family, enjoying attending their youth sporting events, and hearing stories of their adventures and successes. LaMonte grew in his faith with God, and we know he is in heaven catching up with his Mom and numerous good friends and family he lost through the years.