Lana Jean Moriarity-Ready

Lana Jean Moriarity-Ready, 72, died on Nov. 16, 2020 in Billings. No services are planned at this time. A full obituary may be seen at smithfuneralchapels.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rimrock Humane Society and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

