Lana Lee Larsen (Regnier), daughter of Donald and Elizabeth (Kister) Regnier, was born in Billings, Montana, on June 11, 1944. She went to join her family on June 26, 2023, at the age of 79.

Lana married Duane Larsen on Feb. 1, 1964. After attempting to honeymoon in Minnesota, a snowstorm interrupted the trip and they stayed in Miles City. Lana and Duane raised two children and enjoyed life in Billings. She retired from AT&T after 30 years of service. Lana enjoyed her yard and her neighborhood, always taking time to have a conversation.

Lana is survived by husband, Duane Larsen; son Michael Larsen and wife Julie (Mayala); granddaughter Nevin, grandchildren Robert Keil, Rachel Letsinger (husband Ian); great-grandchildren Hattie and Henrik Letsinger; brothers Donnie Regnier and wife Sandy, Jeff Regnier; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

Lana was preceded in death by daughter Michelle Jean Larsen; father Donald Regnier; mother Elizabeth "Betty" Regnier; brother Ronald James Regnier; sister Frances Kay Regnier; as well as father-and mother-in-law Hans and Garnette Larsen, whom she cared for many years as they aged. Lana also cared for her mother Betty diligently for many years. Lana herself had battled cancer since 1987. Many thanks to Bonnie Bickler and RiverStone Hospice nurses Paula and Linda for their caring support.

Donations can be made to the charity of choice in Lana's memory.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.