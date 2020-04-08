Lance F. Anderson
Lance F. Anderson, 41, passed away Thursday March 26, 2020, at his home in Billings.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lance Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

