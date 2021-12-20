Lance Jacob McKinnon, 46, of Billings, Montana died Dec. 2021. He was born August 10, 1975, in Billings, Montana, His Parents Glen and Karen McKinnon were married in June 1985. He was the only son of their four children. Lance graduated from Jefferson High School in Boulder, MT in 1993 and, MSU Billings 2009 with an Automotive Technology Degree.

His hobbies included Fishing hunting, snowmobiling, racing and building stuff for friends. Lance was preceded in death by his Grandparents Arden and Beatrice McKinnon and Cousin Erik McKinnon. He leaves behind his parents Glen and Karen McKinnon of Helena; Sister Jennifer Fehr of Helena; Sister, Kim Gililland (Sean) of Billings; Sister Kelley Gililland of Billings; Nephew, Alex Fehr of Helena, Nephew, Zeke Feist of Billings; Uncles Gary, Loren & Darrel McKinnon of Westby, and last but not least, his precious fur-babies Crown & Royal, Billings.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Come say your private goodbyes at 10 a.m. and the Celebration of Life to start at 1 p.m. with reception to follow. Smith's West Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th St West Billings, MT 59102.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Walleyes Unlimited.