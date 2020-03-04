Lance Parks

He met Sally Deupree while she was a nursing student at the University of Illinois in 1970 and she became his wife in 1973. Together, they moved to Portland, Oregon, where Lance began his internship with the goal of a family practice residency. Three months into the family practice residency he discovered his flair for anesthesia. He then entered the anesthesia residency at OHSU in 1972. In 1975, he had the opportunity to train in open heart anesthesia, working with Dr. Albert Starr and became very competent in cardiovascular anesthesia, taking care of day-old infants with almost fatal abnormalities to elderly patients needing valve replacements or bypass grafts for heart disease.

In February of 1976, Lance received a call from a former classmate, Dr. Robert Ruble, who informed him of this incredible opportunity to build an open heart surgery program in Billings. That was a bit of a problem, as he had already accepted a fellowship in Anesthesia at Stanford University. Hunting and fishing and the wide-open spaces won him over and he chose to turn down the prestigious fellowship. In 1979, he worked with Dr. Tim Dernbach to help make the open heart surgery program in Billings the second best place in the country to have open heart surgery. During his tenure as a cardiac anesthesiologist, he developed a devotion and admiration for the veterans he had the occasion to meet, in and out of the operating room. This was a driving force for his love of country. He retired from practicing anesthesia in 2016. Lance's latest job was to help people who wanted to legally use medical marijuana. His patients taught him a great deal and were grateful for his empathy and ability to listen.