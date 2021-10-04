LaRene Josephine George, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, in the loving embrace of her family.

She was born to John and Betty Reiner in Dickinson, North Dakota. As the oldest of six children, she learned to be bossy at an early age, a skill she honed over many years. The family moved to Billings when she was young, where she enjoyed Saturday matinees at the local theatre, winter ice skating, sharing the Hershey chocolate bar her dad brought home on pay days at the Pierce Meat Packing Company, summer idylls at the Midland County Fairgrounds, and Central Catholic High's active social scene.

She went to work for the phone company after graduation and changed her name from Lorraine to LaRene, upon discovering this exotic interpretation on her birth certificate, a reflection of her mom's uneven spelling skills. At a company sponsored dance at the Elmo Club, she met Johnny George, who became the love of her life. Married in 1952, their union lasted 49 years, separated only by God's intervention. In the 1960's they moved to Seattle in search of opportunity. LaRene walked into the Seattle Times and asked for a job, her only qualification being a brief stint as a high school yearbook contributor. She went on to a long career as a highly valued research librarian, beloved by all, where she contributed to a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative series.