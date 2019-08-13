On Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 78, Larry Alvin Davis Sr. – surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren – became our angel in heaven.
Larry was born the fourth of seven children to Melvin and Marie, on Jan. 3, 1941, in Hastings, NE. He spent his formative years in Wyoming, before settling in Montana for the later years. In 1961, Larry married his first wife Judy, and together they had one daughter. On July 8, 1966, Larry married Virginia, the love of his life. From this union came six children – four daughters and two sons.
Larry was a spirited, rambunctious boy, who became a hard-working man. He spent the majority of his career in the oil field, and his work brought him plenty of opportunity to show that he was tough-as-nails, most notably surviving a cave-in that left him buried alive. He had several animal companions throughout his life, including Ralph who is greeting him in heaven, and Brutus and Polo, who are grieving here with us. Larry had an affinity for Jim Beam, Johnny Cash, and Jeff Gordon, and was a long-time fan of the Nebraska Corn Huskers and Denver Broncos. He was also a proud member of the Elks Club for many years. He loved camping, and here he enjoyed showing off his cooking prowess, especially with his amazing biscuits and gravy. He was a loving, big-hearted man, who was most well-known for his sense of humor, and random, funny sayings. The absence of his presence will be sharply felt.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Junior and Ray, sisters Deanna and Betty, and grandsons Anthony and Matthew. He is survived by his loving family: his wife; his daughters – Georgia (husband Tom Kuntz, daughters Aleasha and Amanda), Bobbi (daughter Kaity), Nyla (daughters Tarrah, Paige, and Kaia, son Brad,), Shawna (husband Doug Daniels, daughter Courtni, son Casey), and JoAnn (husband Randy Singer, daughter Skyelar, son Blayden); his sons – Larry Jr. (daughters Aubri and Brooke), and John (daughters Dyllan, Destinee, and Demirae); 16 great grandkids; brother Dalen (Dena); sister Dee (Mort Nickelson); and numerous other family and friends.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 733 W Wicks Ln. As Larry was a fairly casual guy, his family wishes for guests to come in their favorite sports attire, bright colors – purple was his favorite – or a Hawaiian shirt, and bring your party pants! Flowers may be sent to the funeral home, or in lieu of those, donations in Larry’s memory may be made to Stillwater Hospice.
We would also like to give a special thanks to the nurses on the 3rd floor of Billings Clinic, and Jodi, Ibet, and Courtney from Stillwater Hospice, for taking such good care of Larry in his last weeks.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.