Larry Anderson
Larry Anderson, 75, of Glasgow passed away on Nov. 12, 2020 at Valley View Home. Among his survivors is sister Linda (Kenny) Reimche of Billings. A memorial service with military honors is planned for spring 2021, with burial to follow at the Harlowton Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at bellmortuarymontana.com.

