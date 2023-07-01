Larry Curtis Grieser

SHEPHERD - After many miles traveled from coast to coast, from the mountains to the deserts, watching many sunrises and sunsets and a lifetime of adventures, Larry peacefully rested surrounded by his children Sunday June 25, 2023.

Larry started his adventure as the oldest of four to Larry and Phyllis Grieser, January 13, 1959 in Alliance, NE.

With a relocation for the family in 1966, Porterville, CA became the home of lifelong friends, games of monopoly, cheering on his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers, love of Dr. Pepper and Lemon Lime Kool-Aid.

Following his school days, brought a journey to Europe in the US Army followed by returning to the states and his career of trucking in 1980, majorly car hauling.

He was a soul that traveled and loved having a conversation followed by a laugh.

He met his soulmate Emy in Big Sky Country of Montana where he always called home in his heart and soul and united in marriage August 31, 2002.

Survived by children: Kevin (Kelli) Bennett, Wichita, KS, April Duran, Rapid City, SD, David (Megan) Grieser, Midland City, AL; and stepchildren: Erica (Chad) Unrath, Bismarck, ND, Jason (Hope) Nauman, Williston, ND, Lynise (JD) Pollock, Billings, MT, and Nicole (Lori) Nauman, Billings, MT; grandchildren: Katelyn, Bryce, Sydney, Kinsley, Alex, Kamdyn, Dawson, Paige, Brady, Gavin, Weston, Chloey, Claire, Brielle, Laine, Scarlett, Easton, Willow-May; and grandpups: Sophie and Smokey; great granddaughter, Rowan Emy; brothers: Gerald "Jerry" Grieser and Philip Grieser; and sister, Pamela Sue Grieser; his beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his truest love, Emy Grieser, mother, Phyllis "Meme" Grieser, father, Larry Daniel Grieser, and his granddaughters: Cornelia Francis and Elizabeth Brooke

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Fischer Cemetery, Tappen, ND.