Larry Dean Haagenson

It is with heavy hearts we share the unexpected passing of our beloved Larry. He passed from a sudden onset of pancreatitis, with his wife and daughter by his side. He is survived by his wife, Cordelle, of 23 happy years, and his daughter, Madison.

He was adored by his family: Louis Haagenson (Bev), Diane Snedigar (Jack), Henry Haagenson (Deby), Helen Hendrickson (Buck); and by Cordelle's family: Maureen Lewis, Cherie Bleeker (Greg), Michael Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Douglas Lewis (Lisa), Camille Buksch, and numerous nieces and nephews from both families.

Larry was born to Helmer and Angie (Boggio) Haagenson on April 30, 1958 in Billings. He shared a happy childhood fishing, hiking, camping, riding bikes, hunting, and being mischievous with his siblings.

The birth of his daughter, Madison, created the trio that would be known as the “Happy Haagensons”. Cordelle was his sweetheart, and Madison was her father's pride and joy. His priority was spending time with his girls. The Happy Haagensons were known to be Disney enthusiasts. Even after several trips to Disney, they never tired of experiencing the magic together. Larry dedicated his life to helping others, especially his family. He had a nurturing nature with all of his pets, and was devoted to their care.