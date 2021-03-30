Larry Dean Lennick

Larry Dean Lennick, age 75 passed unexpectedly Saturday morning at home on March 20, 2021.

He was born to Edward and Elizabeth Martin Lennick in Billings. He met the love of his life Theresa Seever and married August 20, 1964.

He attended Taft, Garfield and Senior High School. He decided to quit school and join the Army in Sept. 1962. He served at various duty stations. He is also a Vietnam vet serving from April 1963 to April 1964. He was the communication radio operator. He received his 3rd medal and received an honorable discharge in Dec. 1972.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Theresa, Sons Larry II, William (Bill), Anthony of Glasgow, daughter Rhonda (Monte Harman) of Shepherd. Also grandsons Nick and Nolan Harman, Tyson and Rylan Lennick of Billings, and one granddaughter Mercy MCClure also of Billings.

He is also survived by His Sister Ginny (Marvin Maust) of Billings, Roger (Tootie) Lennick of Billings, Dalbert (Donna) Lennick of Billings, Gene (Marlea) Lennick of Portland Oregon and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday April 8th at 2 p.m. in Laurel at the Yellowstone National Cemetary.

He will be dearly missed. We love you Dad, grandpa, uncle, brother and husband.