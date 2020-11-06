Larry Douglas Steinhart, 72 of Laurel, Montana, passed Nov 4, 2020. Larry was born May 8, 1948, to Douglas and Evelyn Steinhart in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Larry married Jenny Diane Armstrong on December 17, 1966. Together they had three sons, Neil, Craig and Ryan. On June 8, 1967 Larry enlisted in the Army.

Larry retired from the Army Reserves, 125th Ordinance Battalion as Command Sargent Major on October 18, 1992, the same day his son Craig Dustin passed. Larry was employed by Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad for 44 years. On December 1, 1975, Larry married the loves of his life Judith Ann Penne and her daughter Brooke. Together they had Phillip Tobias to complete their family of seven.

Larry loved to visit with people he knew and didn't know. Making lasting friendships throughout his life. Larry's seven grandchildren were his pride and joy. He could always be found at an event supporting them.