Larry Earhart

Larry Earhart, husband of Sharon Ungefug Earhart of Powell, Wyoming passed away June 7. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at the Union Presbyterian Church. A full obituary is available at www.thompsonfuneral.net

Tags

