Larry Edward Pinnow

Larry Edward Pinnow, of Billings, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Larry was the son of Karl and Evelyn Pinnow, and was born on Sept. 20, 1948, in Miles City.

Larry was a Vietnam era Veteran of the Marine Corps, serving in the Philippines, where he worked on F4 Phantom Jets.

Following his honorable discharge, he ran his own water well drilling business, Pinnow Drilling, for 30 years. Larry also retired from the Billings Fire Department as a Battalion Chief after 32 years.

Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy Pinnow (Bonogofsky); his two sons, Lance Pinnow (Rebecca Pinnow) and Matthew Thomas (Jennifer Thomas); his brothers, Jack Pinnow and Dan Pinnow; and sisters Ellen Olson and Irene Sheldon. Larry was the proud grandfather of five beautiful granddaughters, Jessie Thomas, Tiffany Nolan (Zachary Nolan), Heather Bayer-Pinnow, Alexandra Pinnow, Gabriella Paterson and great-grandchildren Walker and Stevie Jo Nolan. His beloved daughter JoAnn Paterson (Pinnow) preceded him in death in 2015.